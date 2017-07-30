After Sunday’s win in Milwaukee, Cubs’ third baseman Kris Bryant and manager Joe Maddon talk about the team’s turnaround since the All-Star break.
Video: Kris Bryant and Joe Maddon talk about the Cubs turnaround in the second half
-
Powell: The Cubs Offense Will Be Just Fine
-
Powell: Crosstown Classic Is Always A Good Time
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.26.17: President Trump’s new transgender policy, a record-breaking shark catch, the health care bill, Kris Bryant
-
Powell: Cubs Respond to Addison Russell Domestic Violence Allegation
-
Powell: Miguel Montero Becomes U.S. Citizen; Cubs News and Notes
-
-
The Carry Out 6-29-17: “You and I both know that the toughest, strongest people are the ones that tweet insults at random cable TV hosts”
-
Powell: Will The Cubs Buy Or Rent At The Trade Deadline?
-
Cubs Outfielder Albert Almora Meets With Fans At Navy Pier
-
Kevin Powell on the Cubs, Sox and Bill Withers
-
What do the Cubs need to do to get back on track?
-
-
Powell: Cubs Make Right Call By Cutting Montero
-
The Carry Out 7-7-17: “Sears and Kmart shouldn’t be the shining example of how retail doesn’t work in 2017 because when you walk in their stores it feels like 1988”
-
The Beat Full Show (6/18/17): Father’s Day memories, Golf vs. Tennis on TV and more