Top 10 Things David Letterman Donated to Ball State University

Michael Szajewski, Assistant Dean for Digital Scholarship and Special Collections for Ball State University, joins Dave to discuss the Top 10 Things David Letterman has donated to Ball State and the process of inventorying, appraising and researching more than 1,000 notable items.

