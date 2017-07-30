× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 7/30/17

On this edition of The Sunday Spin, Dave and Sam starts the show with the latest news and sports. Then, Chef Tyler from the Harvest Room, stops by the studio with some breakfast.

After that, Lauren Chooljian, who is leaving the Chicago City Hall press corps from WBEZ FM to return to her native New Hampshire, joins the show. She will be working with the New Hampshire state’s public radio network. Listen in as she recaps her time in covering City Hall and Mayor Emanuel.

Democratic state Rep. Robert Martwick of Chicago stops by. He will talk about the latest on the issue of school funding in Illinois as well as his support for an elected school board in the city.

For our last guest, 9th Ward Ald. Anthony Beale chimes in on the Spin hotline. The alderman has been critical of the property assessment system in Cook County contending it unfairly assesses the property of people in poorer neighborhoods. He will also talk about city TIF funds and the Red Light Camera refund policy.

*Listen to The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson each and every Sunday from 7-9 AM CST right here on WGN Radio. You can also follow Rick on Twitter as well as The Sunday Spin’s Facebook & Twitter page.*