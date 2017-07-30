**FILE** This July 23, 2006 file photo shows customers enter a Blockbuster video store in Dallas. Blockbuster Inc. will start renting movies and television shows through a new gadget that may give consumers another reason to bypass the struggling video chain's 7,500 stores. (AP Photo/Ron Heflin, File)
The Forgotten Video Store
**FILE** This July 23, 2006 file photo shows customers enter a Blockbuster video store in Dallas. Blockbuster Inc. will start renting movies and television shows through a new gadget that may give consumers another reason to bypass the struggling video chain's 7,500 stores. (AP Photo/Ron Heflin, File)
Dean Richards asks listeners where they now get and watch their favorite movies to watch at home with the decrease of video and dvd stores and the push to streaming. Dean also shares the ‘Kids React To Blockbuster Video.’