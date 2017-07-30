× Sergio Mims previews the Black Harvest Film Festival: “Chicago audiences are different”

Dave Hoekstra visits with Sergio Mims, co-founder and programmer of the Black Harvest Film Festival, a month-long program with over 50 features and documentaries and panels from black filmmakers that tell stories from the worldwide black experience. He talks about how his own love affair with movies started, the challenge of selecting films for the Chicago audience and striking a balance between accessible and boundary-pushing works, what’s on the slate- including docs about Sly Stone and Whitney Houston, and more.

The Black Harvest Film Festival takes place August 5-31st at Gene Siskel Film Center.