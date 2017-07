× After Hours with Rick Kogan: Walter Jacobson, “Ella Live at Mt. Kelly’s,” “Dunkirk” review & playwright Kia Corthron

Tonight on “After Hours with Rick Kogan’ Walter Jacobson talks with Rick about his broadcasting career, Darryl Nitz discusses “Ella Live at Mt. Kelly’s,” Zeta Moore shares her review of the movie “Dunkirk” and playwright Kia Corthron talks about her residency at Eclipse Theatre Company.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3381177/3381177_2017-07-31-004017.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3782.mp3