Our 2016 Kid of the Year, Samantha Crump, has hit a lot of milestones. She just returned from her dream trip to Jamaica, where she swam with dolphins, she is turning 18 next month and she is heading to ISU in the fall to study nursing. But probably the most important milestone she hit was her 1 year anniversary, on July 8th, of being cancer free! We love Samantha and can’t wait to see the amazing things she’s going to accomplish. Listen to her other visits on our show HERE and HERE.