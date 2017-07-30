× OTL #563: A local movement to end ride sharing apps, Mick Dumke on the state of investigative journalism

Mike Stephen talks with artist/playwright/actor Mr. Bohemian about his Rethink the Pink campaign against ride-sharing services; and catches up with reporter Mick Dumke about his new gig at ProPublica Illinois, why journalism is now more necessary than ever, and on what stories he’s currently working. Meanwhile, in reaction to the Trump administration’s latest moves against the LGBT community, we play an excerpt from OTL #548 featuring a member of Oak Park and River Forest High School‘s gay-straight alliance student group. This week’s local music is provided by Cheer-Accident.

