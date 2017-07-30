Oscar-Winner Halle Berry’s Chicago Roots And New Movie ‘Kidnapped’

Halle Berry greets the audience at the 20th Century Fox panel on day 1 of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 20, 2017, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Halle Berry greets the audience at the 20th Century Fox panel on day 1 of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 20, 2017, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Dean Richards shares his conversation with Oscar-winner Halle Berry and they talk about the start of her career in Chicago, her new movie “Kidnapped” and they play a round of “Bozo Buckets!”