× Lauren Chooljian talks about her move from WBEZ to New Hampshire

Lauren Chooljian, who is leaving the Chicago City Hall press corps from WBEZ FM to return to her native New Hampshire, joins the show. She will be working with the New Hampshire state’s public radio network. Listen in as Lauren recaps her time at WBEZ from covering City Hall to Mayor Emanuel.

*Listen to The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson each and every Sunday from 7-9 AM CST right here on WGN Radio. You can also follow Rick on Twitter as well as The Sunday Spin’s Facebook & Twitter page.