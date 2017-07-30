× Hannah Stanley talks home designs with IKEA and Ash trees with Shawn Kingzette

Hannah Stanley is joined in studio by Amanda Preston, the local marketing specialist from IKEA Canton, to find new and improved ways to store your gadgets. Amanda also shares design ideas to help decorate your home away from home: The College Dorm.

Also, The Tree Expert, Shawn Kingzette, joins Hannah in the studio to discuss Ash Trees. Ash trees make up an estimated 35% of suburban communities because they’re inexpensive and fast-growing. However, without preventative care, cities and homeowners will need to cut trees down to avoid a public safety problem. Shawn shares the 10 best trees to replace Ash in the Midwest. For more information, visit http://www.davey.com