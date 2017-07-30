× Hannah Stanley helps you decorate your college dorm without breaking the bank

Hannah is joined in studio by Keith Heric, manager of Nadeau, to talk about how college students can keep down the cost of fun and useful furniture. Keith discusses how to avoid splitting the cost of furniture with roommates, the best way to brighten up dorm environments, and more! To learn more and see what Nadeau has to offer, visit http://www.nadeauchicago.com

Michael Muir, Certified Work Comp Advisor, then joins Hannah in studio to talk work comp programs, average claim loss, and more. To learn more, visit http://www.patmuir.com