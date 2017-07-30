CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 15: Corey Wootton #98 of the Chicago Bears holds up the ball after recovering a fumble against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on September 15, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Vikings 31-30. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Former Bears DE Corey Wootton makes the transition to BTN football analyst: “It feels a little weird”
CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 15: Corey Wootton #98 of the Chicago Bears holds up the ball after recovering a fumble against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on September 15, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Vikings 31-30. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Former Bears and Northwestern defensive lineman Corey Wootton joins Mark Carman, Jarrett Payton and Adam Hoge for a conversation on his new role as an analyst for the Big Ten Network and his approach to criticizing players, this year as a make or break season for John Fox, the lasting effect Lovie Smith’s 2012 firing had on the Bears defensive unit, whether or not Pat Fitzgerald’s Wildcats are poised to make a run in the Big Ten West, and more.