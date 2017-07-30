CHICAGO, IL - JULY 07: Owner Tom Ricketts of the Chicago Cubs greets a group of fans after their win over the St. Louis Cardinals during game two of a double header at Wrigley Field on July 7, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago Cubs won 5-3. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)
Chicago Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts: Keeping the Cubs in 1st Place, Opening of Brickhouse Tavern at The Park at Wrigley, Celebrating Jack Brickhouse
Chicago Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts talks to WGN Radio’s Dave Plier about keeping the Cubs in 1st Place, the opening of the Brickhouse Tavern at The Park at Wrigley Field and the legend of Jack Brickhouse, Cubs play-by-play man from 1948-1981.