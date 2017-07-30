× Brian Noonan Show 7/30/17: By Your Side and seeing musical idols

Brian discusses his experience trying to ride flamingos, talks autism with By Your Side President Brad Balduf, recaps seeing Paul McCartney live, and much more.

To kick off the show, Brian tells a hilarious story of trying to ride flamingos at the zoo. “I was going all Jon Snow at the Brookfield Zoo today” is an actual quote from his story, so you definitely don’t want to miss it!

Then, Brian is joined in-studio by By Your Side President and Co-founder Brad Balduf about the new autism therapy services location opening in Morton Grove this August. By Your Side, a Chicago-born company that started in Burr Ridge in 2009, is a unique therapy center dedicated to providing Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), occupational therapy, social and emotional therapies and speech-language therapy programs to children, adolescents, and teenagers with autism. Brad discusses some of the common misconceptions surrounding autism and explains what’s next for his organization.

Brian gets a wedding planning update from his producer, Cody Gough, and Brian gives his own update on how he plans to officiate (!) his wedding.

Then, Brian talks about his experience seeing Paul McCartney perform live, and talks to listeners about their musical idols they either saw when they had the chance or they waited too long and never got to see. Cody also points out that young musicians and even music venues should never be taken for granted, because you never know how long they’ll be around.

To wrap up the show, Karen Conti discusses the latest legal news, including President Trump’s latest tweets and transgender military rights, and answers questions from listeners.

