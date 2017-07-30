× Alderman Anthony Beale speaks on his support for Chris Kennedy, the inequality of the property tax system in Cook County and more

For our last guest, 9th Ward Ald. Anthony Beale chimes in on the Spin hotline. The alderman has been critical of the property assessment system in Cook County contending it unfairly assesses the property of people in poorer neighborhoods. He will also talk about city TIF funds and the Red Light Camera refund policy.

