In this April 13, 2016 photo, Chicago Alderman Anthony Beale speaks in support of newly appointed Police Superintendant Eddie Johnson during a city council meeting in Chicago. A day after a task force blasted the Chicago Police Department for decades of discrimination, city and law enforcement officials weighed which of the panel's recommendations could be adopted and how much they might cost. The only thing that's clear about the 190-page report is that it can't simply be shoved into a desk drawer and forgotten. Beale said the city must act now. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
Alderman Anthony Beale speaks on his support for Chris Kennedy, the inequality of the property tax system in Cook County and more
For our last guest, 9th Ward Ald. Anthony Beale chimes in on the Spin hotline. The alderman has been critical of the property assessment system in Cook County contending it unfairly assesses the property of people in poorer neighborhoods. He will also talk about city TIF funds and the Red Light Camera refund policy.
