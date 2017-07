× 166th Wisconsin State Fair Preview: 11 Days of Family Fun, The Original Cream Puff, Spin City, The Wonder Wheel, John Mellencamp, The Beach Boys

Dave previews this year’s Wisconsin State Fair with CEO Kathleen O’Leary, highlighting the incredible food, amazing music lineup including John Mellencamp and The Beach Boys, the rides, the new Wonder Wheel and a spotlight on agriculture. The Wisconsin State Fair runs Thursday August 3rd through Sunday August 13th!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3380995/3380995_2017-07-30-062935.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3748.mp3