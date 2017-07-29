× Twin Peaks fans are in for “more and more surprises”

Author of “Reflections: An Oral History of Twin Peaks,” Brad Dukes, is at the Twin Peaks Festival in Washington, dishing details about the event to Matt Bubala.

When the original show was aired in 1990, the pilot was filmed in Washington, which marks it the festival birthplace. The new season was released in May of this year. Dukes has been attending the festival since 1992, making this one his ninth trip. He says since Nexflix started airing the new episodes of Twin Peaks, more fans have been showing up to the festival each year. 300 people are attending this year. At the festival, fans can attend a banquet dinner, a panel with cast and crew members, participate in a costume contest and take a bus tour.

Since there are a lot of loose ends so far in the new series, Dukes says “everybody looks at the [show] differently, so there are many reactions.” He hopes that by the end of the series, there will be some closure for Agent Cooper. Duke’s book is available for purchase online, and his podcast is available on iTunes and SoundCloud.