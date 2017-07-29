× The Political Round Table, Mariano’s Celebrating 7 Years, Bloody Mary Fest and a New Episode of “What’s That From?!” | Full Show (July 28th)

Tonight on Pretty Late we welcome The Political Round Table of Erik Elk, Ken Jakubowski, Dave Lundy and special appearance by Scott Stantis. Then, the always delightful Amanda Puck joins us to discuss Mariano’s Celebrating 7 Years in the Chicagoland area. The Bloody Mary fest is back! We welcome the curator of the event as she sits down with Patti to give us some insight into the event. Finally, back by popular request, we have a New Episode of “What’s That From?!” where the crew recreates a scene from the famous movie, The Wizard of Oz…but with a little bit of a ‘change’. Listen and enjoy!

Listen to the podcast right here:

