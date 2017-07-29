CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 03: Federal Reserve Board Chairwoman Janet Yellen speaks during a luncheon at the Executives Club of Chicago on March 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Yellen said that the Federal Reserve will likely raise the benchmark interest rate of 0.75% later this month. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)
The Markets 7/28/17: Stocks Close Lower But Dow Still Hits Record High
Steve Alexander is in for Orion and he talks to Jeff Cox, financial editor for CNBC.com, about the Federal Reserve’s plan to shrink its $4.5 trillion in bond debt. Later, Max Armstrong interviews Brian Basting, of Advanced Trading of Bloomington Illinois, about current crop conditions and market prices.