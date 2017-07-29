× The Beat Full Show (7/29/17): Cubs and Brewers duke it out in Milwaukee

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: The Cubs are in a pivotal series in Milwaukee and Carm runs into some obnoxious fans at Miller Park; Adam Hoge joins the show from Bourbonnais with his early impressions of Mitch Trubisky and the task ahead for Kevin White to ‘get over the hump’ in his third year as a Bear; Chicago Dogs owner Shawn Hunter gives the lowdown on Chicagoland’s newest minor league baseball team; Fansided’s Mike Dyce explains why the Jon Jones/Daniel Cormier fight is worth your money, and more.