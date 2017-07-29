× Startup Showcase: Codemoji And Rapunzl Investments

Today on the show, Scott Kitun starts the show talking about his latest trip to New Orleans and discusses the tech world in the Big Easy and how it compares and contrasts to Chicago. He then checks in with Sean Froelich for this week’s segment of The Feed and previews the Technori Legends event this Tuesday!

Scott then welcomes in Co-Founder of Codemoji Livio Bolzon to talk about his company’s efforts to teach kids how to code from an early age, using the universal language of emojis. Scott then shifts gears and talks with Brian Curcio and Myles Gage from Rapunzl Investments to talk about their strategy to get the millennial generation to begin investing and taking calculated risks with their finances.