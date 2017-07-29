Kyle Larson (42) leads a group in the early laps of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Pennsylvania 400 auto race at Pocono Raceway, Monday, Aug. 1, 2016, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
Speed Down To Pocono Raceway!
President of Pocono Raceway Ben May talks with Dane Neal about the excitement at the raceway, their great fan experiences and they preview the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series this weekend at the “Tricky Triangle!”