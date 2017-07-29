× On The Road With Dane Neal: Wilstem Ranch, Car Tech, Anthony Dicosmo, Pocono Raceway And So Much More!

On today’s show, Dane welcomes in Jerry Fuhs of Wilstem Ranch in Indiana to talk about the exciting animal encounters you can have just outside Illinois! Anthony Dicosmo of Nickelodeon then jumps on to talk about the Tales of the Turtles 400 at Chicagoland Speedway this September and Dane then checks in with technology reporter John Quain to talk about the latest in car technology and how our cars are collecting data from our connected and tech-infused cars.

NHRA Driver Robert Hight talks with Dane about racing in Chicago and the excitement of the NHRA and CBS Traffic Reporter Derrick Young joins the show and shares his love of racing and his funny first car story.

Dane closes the show talking to the President of Pocono Raceway Ben May about the fantastic racing experience at the raceway for both drivers and fans and they preview the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series this weekend!