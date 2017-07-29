× News, leaks and rumors from ‘The Last Jedi’ and Young Han Solo

THE LAST JEDI is ramping up towards it’s December release! We discuss recently leaked publicity shots of many main characters including Luke, Rey, Kylo and, for the first time in the flesh, Snoke. And, news and rumors from the YOUNG HAN SOLO film and audio highlights of Mark Hamill from D23 and The Late, Late Show with James Corden. Plus, new and exclusive STAR WARS collectibles, LEGO Star Wars – The Freemaker Adventures Season 2, and Ron Howard’s “Arrested Rebellion”, and the world premiere of “Rebel Girl (On Rebel Force Radio)” from Din and F-105! Joining us this week for lots of speculation, analysis and laughs is RFR brother Billy Mac!