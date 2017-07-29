The interior of a Tesla Model X 75D semi-autonomous electric vehicle is shown as it is parked at the Governor's Manison, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Gov. Jay Inslee test-drove the car to highlight the state's role in the testing and development of autonomous vehicle technology and to tout the environmental and safety benefits of the vehicles. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
How Much Does Your Car Know About You?
The interior of a Tesla Model X 75D semi-autonomous electric vehicle is shown as it is parked at the Governor's Manison, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Gov. Jay Inslee test-drove the car to highlight the state's role in the testing and development of autonomous vehicle technology and to tout the environmental and safety benefits of the vehicles. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Technology reporter John Quain joins Dane Neal to talk about the latest in car technology and how our cars are collecting data from our connected and tech-infused cars. What is this data for? Where is the data going?
Should we worry that cars are collecting our information?