Hoge and Jahns, Episode 100: Observations From The Bears' First Padded Practice

The intensity in Bourbonnais went up a notch Saturday as the Bears held their first padded practice in front of a huge crowd at Olivet Nazarene University. Naturally, the quarterbacks — and Mitch Trubisky in particular — were the big story. With Adam Jahns still out, NFL reporter Eric Edholm joins Adam Hoge on the podcast to discuss everything they saw in one of the more important (and fun) practices of the year. Listen below!

