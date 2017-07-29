× Death, injuries at vacation resort are possibly due to tainted alcohol

This week’s full show podcast includes Matt Bubala discussing recent reports state that American tourists may have been given tainted alcohol at all-inclucsive vacation resorts in Mexico, which have led to one death and others with serious injuries. Bubala talks with listeners about their thoughts on why this may be happening. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel posted this article. Later, he talks with Roger Badesch and listeners about President Trump’s new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci (Mooch)’s first week in office and the latest news in D.C.