× Chicago Dogs owner Shawn Hunter: “At the end of the day, this is about family entertainment and fun”

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz talk with Shawn Hunter, owner of the new independent league Chicago Dogs of the American Association of Baseball, who start play at a brand new ballpark in Rosemont next May. He talks about the goals in bringing another baseball team into the area, and how they expect to compete with the big leagues for your entertainment dollar, what went into the “Dogs” moniker, making his own transition to the minor leagues from working with major franchises in the NHL and NBA, and more.