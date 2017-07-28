× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/28/17: Pokemon Go Law Suit, Superior Relationships, & Cooper’s

Last week Pokemon Go Fest learned how hard it is to conduct an online augmented reality game for thousands of participants in one area. Andrea Hanis joined Steve to discuss the current law suit that is seeking class action status for the attendees who attended the event at Grant Park. Tom Gimbel shared his thoughts about how to resolve butting heads with your boss (i.e. Jeff Sessions and Donald Trump), Matt McMillin told Steve how Cooper’s Hawk buys food for restaurants all across the nation, and Mark Harris detailed the results from the latest Illinois Innovation Index – The R&D Issue.