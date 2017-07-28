× TV Show Patrol’s Curt Wagner: President Trump is animated! No, we mean he’s going to be a cartoon…

Bill and Jim are joined in the studio by Curt Wagner of TVshowpatrol.com. They talk about a new showtime cartoon on President Trump, A new TNT series featuring Chris Pine, ‘Major Crimes’ returning, Tim Ryan’s A&E special “Dope Man” airing Monday, Rob Lowe and his sons chasing spooky legends across the country, Katy Perry hosting the MTV awards, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.