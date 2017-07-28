× The Opening Bell 7/28/17: Will You Soon Be Drinking Virtual Cocktails?

The Q2 earnings burst wraps up this week with Amazon, Starbucks, and plenty of others influenced the market, but the tech sector didn’t fare as well as earlier in the year. Steve touched on the overview of the industry with Paul Nolte (SVP, Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management). Virtual reality is in a very experimental stage right now, so no idea is a bad one, so Baptiste & Bottle combined virtual reality with cocktails. Ashok Selvam (Sr. Editor at Eater Chicago) detailed the new $95 experience with Steve as the weekend approached.