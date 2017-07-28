× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.28.17: Artificial Intelligence intercommunication, No pigs flying, Bright Side of Life

CNET News West Coast Executive Editor Ian Sherr describes the positives in Artificial Intelligence inventing its own language. Then, you call us and tell us what you think of a new condition under which Chicagoans will be allowed to break someone else’s car window. New World Designs Ltd. Principal Jeffrey Roberts tells us why there will be no golden, flying pigs covering the Trump Tower “T-R-U-M-P” sign this year. And finally, John looks at the Bright Side of Life with you.