× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 7-28-17

We have a fantastic show for you to end the week. On tonight’s episode of The Download, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Lyle Lovett chats about his career and upcoming show at The Chicago Theatre, we recap the busy week (what else is new?) in news with the Chicago Tribune’s Ray Long and DNAInfo Chicago’s Heather Cherone, we hear some live music from the great Judith Owen and Leland Sklar and we end the show exploring the world of mystery novels with authors Lori Rader-Day and Kristen Lepionka!

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio