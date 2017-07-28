× The Download Presents The Week That Was: “Trump and McCain, and Priebus, oh my!”

DNAinfo Chicago reporter Heather Cherone and Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Ray Long join Justin to recap all the stories making news this week including the healthcare vote in the Senate, the much maligned soda tax starting Wednesday, the recent surge of the Chicago Cubs, a state worker retiring amid probe of racist emails in the Chicago Water Department, the school funding special session in Springfield, President Trump‘s thoughts on how to fix Chicago violence and the feud between White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci and former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio