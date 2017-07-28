× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (07/28/17): The story of Truman the Mule, Chicago’s first Cat-Cafe, and more…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 70 07/28/17): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by certified animal behavior consultant (CABC)/host of “Steve Dale’s Pet World” on WGN Radio and the driving force behind Chicago’s (hopefully) first cat cafe, Jenny Tiner. Jenny is working hard to bring Windy City Cat Cafe to fruition and (with the help of Steve Dale) tries to explain the concept to John. Chicago Tribune reporters and “Game of Thrones” aficionados Will “Old School” Lee and Marwa Eltagouri stop by to geek out of the first two episodes of the penultimate season of “GoT”. Plus, Kasso finishes his story about the time a family mule named “Truman” almost killed Kasso’s father.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3380704/3380704_2017-07-28-195904.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D4194.mp3

