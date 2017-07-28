× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.28.17: Friday Fun

This may have been the most full 4 hour show ever. First, week checked in with our 2016 Kid of the Year, Samantha Crump, and she is doing great! She turns 18 next month and is heading to ISU for college in the fall. Craig Melvin from NBC News talks about an upcoming interview he did with Coach Lou Adams from Orr Academy. Comptroller Susana Mendoza responds to Beth Purvis. Adam Adrzejewski breaks down just how much money is being paid in overtime to city workers. Brent Sopel talks dyslexia and Lou Manferdini solves our home owner issues.