× Mystery writer Lori Rader-Day: “Our job is to satisfy the reader”

Authors Lori Rader-Day (“The Day I Died“) and Kristen Lepionka (“The Last Place You Look“) join Justin to discuss their latest books, when they became interested in writing mystery stories, the supportive community of mystery writers and readers, exploring different ways to tell this type of story, the differences between mystery, suspense, thriller and crime fiction, the process of creating their work, trying to write beyond the tropes, the popularity of the mystery genre, and their event tomorrow in Forest Park.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio