Music legend Lyle Lovett: “I think there is a real appreciation in Chicago for roots-based music”
Country music singer and songwriter Lyle Lovett answers questions during a student music program in the State Dining Room of the White House November 21, 2011 in Washington, DC. Part of a program called "The History of Country Music: From Barn Dances to Pop Charts," Lovett and fellow musicians Kris Kristofferson and Darius Rucker answered questions and performed music for about 120 students from Anacostia and Woodrow Wilson high schools and Newport Middle School. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
The great musician, bandleader, singer-songwriter, actor and Grammy Award-winner Lyle Lovett joins Justin to talk about his tremendous career, what Chicago means to him, how well he is treated when he comes through town, moving to Nashville to become a professional songwriter, the art of being a good bandleader, the importance of the instrument he uses, the recent passing of sought-after guitar makerBill Collings and tomorrow night’s show at The Chicago Theatre.
