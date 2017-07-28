× Music legend Lyle Lovett: “I think there is a real appreciation in Chicago for roots-based music”

The great musician, bandleader, singer-songwriter, actor and Grammy Award-winner Lyle Lovett joins Justin to talk about his tremendous career, what Chicago means to him, how well he is treated when he comes through town, moving to Nashville to become a professional songwriter, the art of being a good bandleader, the importance of the instrument he uses, the recent passing of sought-after guitar maker Bill Collings and tomorrow night’s show at The Chicago Theatre.

