Sounds Sessions welcomes Drummer Tim Very of the heartfelt, passionate rock group Manchester Orchestra.

Michael calls up Tim to discuss the latest album, “A Black Mile To The Surface” which dropped July 28th. They go over the song writing process as well as where Tim found inspiration for the album. The guys also go over how Tim spends his time off the road and how Blink 182’s Travis Barker saved him from a bike accident on tour. This and much, much more with one of the most focused and hardworking drummers in the game – Ladies and gentlemen, enjoy the podcast.

They are playing Chicago’s Morgan Manufacturing on August 2nd as part of the Pandora Invasion be sure to RSVP below!

