× Live from Studio 435: Judith Owen and Leland Sklar

Pianist-singer-songwriter Judith Owen and legendary bassist Leland Sklar join Justin in Studio 435 to talk about their amazing careers in music, the memories they have of playing Chicago, Judith’s new record, “Somebody’s Child,” why they collaborate so well together, developing skills that equal their passion and their show this Sunday night at Space in Evanston. Judith also performs a few songs including “Somebody’s Child,” “Send Me a Line” and the Bryan Ferry classic “More Than This.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio