Clouds hang in the blue sky over a rapeseed field not far from the small Bavarian village of Schoengeising, near Munich, during a warm sunny day on May 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Christof STACHE (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
John Williams always looks at the Bright Side of Life! 07.28.17
From our listener whose wife’s eyesight is slowly improving, to the one whose spirits are lifted merely by the Bright Side theme, we help you celebrate what’s making you smile on this very day alone. Call in next week with your bright side!