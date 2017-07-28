× Jerry Nunn: What to look for in August!

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Jerry Nunn, of Nunnontherun.com, to talk about all the great things going on around Chicago in the month of August. They cover all of the acts, both big and small, at Lollapalooza, Jerry’s “Homolatte” show, Jimmy Buffett’s musical, Lady Gaga at Wrigley Field, Market Days street festival, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.