Hey drunk, naked Chicago guys: ‘Shameless’ needs you

CHICAGO — Know anyone who’s really good at being a naked, drunk guy? They might be able to land a spot on “Shameless.”

The show follows the travails of the Gallagher family, led by father Frank (who’s often either getting drunk or passed out somewhere instead of caring for his six kids) and oldest daughter Fiona. They live in Canaryville.

The show is looking for paid extras to appear in the series. Among the roles: junkies, who can be played by men or women as long as they’re 18 or older; neighbors of the family, who can be anyone 30 to 75 years old; and a drunk, naked man.