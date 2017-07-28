× Gubernatorial Candidate J.B. Pritzker sits down with WGN Radio’s Patti Vasquez | Learn about the man behind the name

WGN Radio’s Patti Vasquez sits down with gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker. Tune in to hear his life story, how the famous Pritzker family made their wealth and thoughts on how he plans to run the State of Illinois if elected.

Listen to the podcast right here:

