× Donald Trump is a Wrestler! Brandon Weatherbee, Chicago Tribune Cartoonist Scott Stantis, “Nicolas Sparks: The Musical”, and the Full Interview w/ J.B. Pritzker | Full Show (July 27)

Donald Trump is a Wrestler! Or, so says Brandon Weatherbee (Ubi Est Mea Podcast) – listen in as he talks about the current political state and how Donald Trumps Cabinet reflects the WWE Wrestling Organization. Then, Chicago Tribune Cartoonist Scott Stantis joins us at the side car poistion and adds his two cents to the latest news topics. In the one o’clock hour we welcome on the cast of “Nicolas Sparks: The Musical” who is running their show right now. Catch it before it sells out right here! Finally, we run the Full Interview with gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker. Tune in to hear his life story, how the famous Pritzker family made their wealth and where JB will take the State of Illinois if elected.

Listen to the podcast right here:

