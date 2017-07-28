× Dating Expert, Erika Kybartas: Is kissing cheating?

Erika Kybartas is a matchmaker and dating expert with It’s Just Lunch, a nationwide dating service for busy professionals. A recent survey found that men and women have different opinions on the subject! 1 in 5 men says it’s not cheating, while nearly 90% of the women surveyed say it is. Erika joins Bill and Wendy to answer the question: Is kissing cheating?

