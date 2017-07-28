× Comptroller Susana Mendoza: ‘I’d tell them to go stick it’

Comptroller Susana Mendoza joins The Steve Cochran Show in response to Education Secretary Beth Purvis’ school funding comments from yesterday. The Comptroller says that she is setting the record straight on the misinformation with regards to the staggering financial problems in the state of Illinois. She is trying to be the best Comptroller that the state has ever had. Mendoza also points out, ‘Communication is a two-way street.’ She also admits that, ‘It’s not all Rauner’s fault.’