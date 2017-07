× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 07-28-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about a husband who killed his wife on a cruise ship for laughing at him, all the great events happening around the greater Chicago-land area in August, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.