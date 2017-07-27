Zander Lehmann, Creator, E.P. and Lead Writer on Hulu’s “Casual” Dishes on Relationships & His Hit Show
Zander Lehmann, Creator, E.P. and Lead Writer on Hulu’s “Casual” dishes on creating an out-of-the-box hit show on Hulu at 27, working with SNL alum, Michaela Watkins, funny man, Tommy Dewey, and industry greats like Jason Reitman, Helen Estabrook and director, Gillian Robespierre. Listen and watch and pick up a few relationship tips!
